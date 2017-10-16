Fall ’17 Fund Drive Show # 1 – Tin Can Fish Band – Live presents:

Fall ’17 Fund Drive Show # 1 – Tin Can Fish Band – Live

Hey Listeners,

The Fund Drive kicked off today @ 3. We have a new shorter drive this fall – but the same big goals. I’m setting a goal of $350 for tonight’s show. And here is the deal for every dollar donated up to $350- my wife, Helen, and I will match it up to $365. So if we make the show’s goal – we’ll actually hit $700 tonight.

Tin Can Fish Band are hot and they’ll be playing lots of tracks from their new release – Good Fight. Tune in / crank it up and donate. Then find out where Tin Can is playing next and go see them live! Tell ’em The Haberdasher sent you.

The Haberdasher

P.S. Update – chance to triple your money – Carol Olson our Prez has put out the same challenge

Playlist:

Haberdasher 106 October 16th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows