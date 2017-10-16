Lost Music Saloon presents:

Lost Music Saloon: Oct. 16, 2017: 5-7:00 p.m.: Fall Fund Drive

Welcome to the 2017 Fall Fund Drive edition of the Lost Music Saloon. This is the time of year our listeners get to show us the love by their donations and support of WRIR 97.3 FM! You can donate online at www.wrir.org, by phone at (804) 622-9747, or in-person by stopping by our station at 1621 W. Broad Street, 2nd floor. If you come by tonight during my show, please feel free to stop by the broadcast studio and say “Hi!”, as well as helping yourself to some of the good eats we have on hand here. And “Thanks!” to all who help support this great station.

Lost Music Saloon: PLAYLIST: Oct. 16, 2017: 5-7:00 p.m.: Fall Fund Drive

Old 97’s: Irish Whiskey Pretty Girls: Graveyard Whistling

Sunny Sweeney: Better Bad Idea: Trophy

Dan Mills: Spinnin’ the Cowboys: Something Good

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Cumberland Gap: The Nashville Sound

Backsliders: Throwin’ Rocks at the Moon

Scott Miller: Dear Sarah

Highwaymen: The Road Goes On Forever

Steve Earle: Billy and Bonnie

Sky Smeed: Bumper Sticker: Lunker Bass

The Secret Sisters: He’s Fine: You Don’t Own Me Anymore

Packway Handle Band: Big Red: Go On, Get Up

David Rawlings: Good God a Woman: Poor David’s Almanack

Robbie Fulks w/Kelly Willis: Parallel Bars

Beaver Nelson: Landed in the Mud

Joe Ely: Gallo Del Cielo

Son Volt: Tear Stained Eye

Eric Westbury: The Cavalcade: Atomic Wilderness

Sara Evans: Words: Words

Rodney Crowell: It Ain’t Over Yet: Close Ties

Slaid Cleaves: Little Guys: Ghost On the Car Radio

Wilco: Box Full of Letters

Ted Hawkins: There Stands the Glass

Cornershop: Good to Be on the Road Back Home

Colin Gilmore: Good Times Stay

John Moreland: Lies I Chose To Believe: Big Bad Luv

Wooden Wand: Mexican Coke: Clipper Ship

Dori Freeman: Tell Me: Dori Freeman

Deer Tick: Wants/Needs: Deer Tick, Vol. 2

Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Just a Wave

Billy Joe Shaver: Blood Is Thicker Than Water

Garry Morse

Lost Music Saloon

WRIR 97.3 FM

Richmond, Virginia

www.wrir.org

garry 140 October 16th, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music, Music Shows