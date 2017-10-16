Lost Music Saloon: Oct. 16, 2017: 5-7:00 p.m.: Fall Fund Drive

Lost Music Saloon presents:
Welcome to the 2017 Fall Fund Drive edition of the Lost Music Saloon. This is the time of year our listeners get to show us the love by their donations and support of WRIR 97.3 FM! You can donate online at www.wrir.org, by phone at (804) 622-9747, or in-person by stopping by our station at 1621 W. Broad Street, 2nd floor. If you come by tonight during my show, please feel free to stop by the broadcast studio and say “Hi!”, as well as helping yourself to some of the good eats we have on hand here. And “Thanks!” to all who help support this great station.
Old 97’s: Irish Whiskey Pretty Girls: Graveyard Whistling
Sunny Sweeney: Better Bad Idea: Trophy
Dan Mills: Spinnin’ the Cowboys: Something Good
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit: Cumberland Gap: The Nashville Sound
Backsliders: Throwin’ Rocks at the Moon
Scott Miller: Dear Sarah
Highwaymen: The Road Goes On Forever
Steve Earle: Billy and Bonnie
Sky Smeed: Bumper Sticker: Lunker Bass
The Secret Sisters: He’s Fine: You Don’t Own Me Anymore
Packway Handle Band: Big Red: Go On, Get Up
David Rawlings: Good God a Woman: Poor David’s Almanack
Robbie Fulks w/Kelly Willis: Parallel Bars
Beaver Nelson: Landed in the Mud
Joe Ely: Gallo Del Cielo
Son Volt: Tear Stained Eye
Eric Westbury: The Cavalcade: Atomic Wilderness
Sara Evans: Words: Words
Rodney Crowell: It Ain’t Over Yet: Close Ties
Slaid Cleaves: Little Guys: Ghost On the Car Radio
Wilco: Box Full of Letters
Ted Hawkins: There Stands the Glass
Cornershop: Good to Be on the Road Back Home
Colin Gilmore: Good Times Stay
John Moreland: Lies I Chose To Believe: Big Bad Luv
Wooden Wand: Mexican Coke: Clipper Ship
Dori Freeman: Tell Me: Dori Freeman
Deer Tick: Wants/Needs: Deer Tick, Vol. 2
Jimmie Dale Gilmore: Just a Wave
Billy Joe Shaver: Blood Is Thicker Than Water
