The 12 Fl Oz Show presents:

Fundy, fund times…

Ok folks,

It’s time to shake cans and arses. I’ll supply the soundtrack and you lay down the funds. Keep the wheels on the wagon and call to donate. The lights are dim and we need to throw some feed in the squirrel cages to keep their tops spinning.

will 129 October 17th, 2017

