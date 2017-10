Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Tuesday Breakfast Blend: Have You Seen the Stars Tonite? (w/guest DJ Tony Jordan)

Tony Jordan (Children of the Night, Sat. 3a – 5A) fills in for DJ Lylas today. In honor of National Astronomy Week, the theme today is Stars. It’s also the second day of our Fall Fund Drive so please give by clicking the big red Donate button on our web site.



Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 October 17th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows