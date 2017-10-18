Global A Go-Go presents:

Wednesday October 18, 3:00-5:00 PM

WRIR’s Fall 2017 Fund Drive is now underway. Thank you if you’ve donated previously to Richmond Independent Radio; I’m writing to encourage you to make a donation this fall.

You can make it happen in two minutes by clicking this link: http://wrir.org/station/donate. Or you can call or visit us between 9 AM and 9 PM during the drive, now through October 25. Our phone number is 804-622-9747; our address is 1621 W. Broad Street, 2nd floor.

Richmond Independent Radio is a one-of-a-kind project: airing 115 different programs of news, public affairs and music; staffed by 150 volunteers contributing their own time, money and enthusiasm; providing a soapbox for all the people of our community to get their ideas, passions and knowledge out to the broader populace. I don’t know of another radio station in the USA that combines professionalism, idealism and raw energy the way WRIR does.

I’m proud to produce “Global A Go-Go” on Richmond Independent Radio. I’m even prouder to be one of the people who helped this station get on the air in 2005. And I’m no ways tired — I’m on the station’s board of directors once again, helping guide it through this most interesting period for all media outlets.

As a board member I’m not only an active volunteer, I’m also a generous donor. How generous? Well, I will match every donation made this week during “Global A Go-Go,” up to a total of $500. So if you donate during my show, your contribution will be doubled.

I have another incentive for you to tune in to “Global A Go-Go” this week. The band Hotel X (pictured above, a long time ago) will mark its 25th anniversary playing Afrodelic jazz with a live performance on my program this Wednesday. Join us as we celebrate both community radio in Richmond and the silver anniversary of Richmond’s ambassadors of the avant-groove.

Thank you so much for your support in the past, and I hope WRIR can count on you once again in Fall 2017. Long live Richmond Independent Radio!

A podcast of this week’s program will be available soon at http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/series/Global+A+Go-Go.

Playlist:

Bill Lupoletti 96 October 18th, 2017

