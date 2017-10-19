Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:

Galaxy Girl – 20171019 – Trick or Treat Fund Drive Time!

Hi Everybody! It’s week *THREE* of Halloweeny music on the Thursday Blend, and also *WRIR Fall Fund Drive* week!
Our Fall Fund Drive is shorter this year. It’s only running until October 25, but we still have the same goal of raising $40,000. So if you can, please help us meet our goal to keep independent radio on the air.

You can make a secure payment online by going to http://www.wrir.org/station/donate/. There, you’ll also find details about the thank you gifts for our various donation levels. You can donate a lump sum at once, or spread your donation out every month.
I hope we can count on your support! Thank you again for listening to my show, and I hope you enjoy Halloweek #3!

Playlist:

19 October 19th, 2017

