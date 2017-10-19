Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:

WRIR hosts Sunday Brunch with live music from VCU Jazz

On Sunday, October 22 at noon, a sextet selected by will broadcast live from the stage of The Camel during WRIR’s Bebop and Beyond, hosted by Mike Gourrier, aka Mr. Jazz. Gourrier and Garcia are natives of New Orleans. Garcia studied and gigged and Gourrier was a DJ on WWOZ. Garcia said,

“WWOZ was and is a staple for jazz listeners, and Mike was a huge on-air presence by virtue of both his tune selections and his affable, educational radio approach. After the levees broke post-Katrina in 2005, Mike and his lovely wife Eloise migrated back to Galveston, where they’d lived for a time previously, and attended church where my younger sister Margarita sang. You’re never more than a degree of separation apart when you’re a New Orleanian. When Mike moved to Richmond and began working with the Richmond Jazz Society and WRIR, it was a voice from home.”

The Camel, located at 1621 W. Broad Street and downstairs from WRIR, will be open for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the VCU Jazz Sextet taking the stage at noon. During their set, Mr. Jazz will host his program Bebop and Beyond from The Camel and broadcast it at 97.3 FM or www.wrir.org.

This event is part of WRIR’s Fall Fund Drive, October 16 – 25. Our goal is to raise $40,000 by October 25, 11 p.m. Your gift made monthly or one time will support the 115 programs of news, public affairs and music; staffed by 150 volunteers contributing their own time and talents. You can give by donating online at www.wrir.org/donate, calling the station at (804) 622-9747 or visiting the station at 1621 W. Broad Street, 2nd floor, above the Camel, between 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

