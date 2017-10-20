Friday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Music is a World unto Itself

Oh, fund drive. Lets listen to some songs about how great music is and how cool the radio is. Let’s also talk about how you, dear listener, keep the music on the air with your time and money donations, and how much we all appreciate that. So thanks! and Donate!
Yours truly,
Princess Beet Farmer

Lyrics of the song L’homme A La Peau Musicale by Daphne
The night had his tiger eyes
She blushed like a lion
I’ll see the last vertigo
In the north quarter of Lady Whao

No, he is not a spammer
Also is not knife launcher
It is the man with the musical skin
Lady Whao’s Golden Circus

His eyes make the
His hands make
His mouth makes the la la

What makes women run?
It is the true desire
What makes us run to tears?
It’s the sidereal thrill!

With him there is nothing to say

All flavors are illusion
A skin that speaks desire
Is the rarest of all potions

And my eyes do the la la la
My mouth is oh la la la
My hands do the la la la
Playlist:

170 October 20th, 2017

