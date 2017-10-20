Friday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Music is a World unto Itself

Oh, fund drive. Lets listen to some songs about how great music is and how cool the radio is. Let’s also talk about how you, dear listener, keep the music on the air with your time and money donations, and how much we all appreciate that. So thanks! and Donate!

Yours truly,

Princess Beet Farmer

Lyrics of the song L’homme A La Peau Musicale by Daphne

The night had his tiger eyes

She blushed like a lion

I’ll see the last vertigo

In the north quarter of Lady Whao

No, he is not a spammer

Also is not knife launcher

It is the man with the musical skin

Lady Whao’s Golden Circus

His eyes make the

His hands make

His mouth makes the la la

What makes women run?

It is the true desire

What makes us run to tears?

It’s the sidereal thrill!

With him there is nothing to say

All flavors are illusion

A skin that speaks desire

Is the rarest of all potions

And my eyes do the la la la

My mouth is oh la la la

My hands do the la la la

Playlist:

beets 170 October 20th, 2017

