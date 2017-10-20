Open Source RVA October 20, 2017

Open Source RVA presents:

THE SOURCE IS STRONG IN THIS ONE! On Friday’s FUN-raising edition of Open Source RVA, host Don Harrison speaks with Vilma Seymour, the president of the Richmond Chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), about the racist, anti-Latino rhetoric surrounding the Virginia governor’s race. She also previews an upcoming event, sponsored by Plumas at VCU, designed to help DACA students review next options. Then co-host Angela Lehman talks to Nathaniel Marcus, the local entrepreneur who’s invented a magic algorithm that matches Richmonders with what’s going on around town — he calls it OccasionGenius. And Don Mears returns with a stripped-down — but argumentative — edition of our monthly political roundtable segment, Scotch & Reason, taped live at Mccormack’s Big Whisky Grill. This time, Mr. Mears is joined by Chris Dovi and Shaun Kenney. OH BY THE WAY… It’s fundraising time here at WRIR. Call 804-622-9747 or go online to wrir.org and make a tax deductible donation. Help keep WRIR’s local programming — including Open Source RVA — on the air. Hear us Friday noon on WRIR 97.3 FM and http://wrir.org.

