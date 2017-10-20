What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Justin Hast plays 2017 Releases From RVA Bands (10/20/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Tonight my guest is Justin Hast of Richmond bands Prisoner & Future Terror. He’s gonna play / talk about local band releases from 2017 (24 different artists)! And “mic manager” Krysti & I will tell you about the new Fund Drive t-shirt, hoodie, etc that you can get when you donate here. Tune in 9-11pmEDT.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

109 October 20th, 2017

