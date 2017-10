Children of the Night presents:

Children of the Night: Vampire Stars

On this week’s Children of the Night, we’ll play a few “Star” songs to celebrate Astronomy Week. We’ve also got music from Ted Leo, Triumph, Primus, Grails, Greensky Bluegrass, Yes, REM, Pujol, Turkuaz, Prince, a couple disco tunes and more.

Playlist:

TonyJ42 155 October 21st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows