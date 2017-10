End Of The Century presents:

Hoax Hunters LIVE on E of the C!

We’re pleased to welcome Hoax Hunters today on End of the Century! Prepare for some originals and covers of Hüsker Dü. And, of course, please support local music and donate to WRIR during the show. We hope to raise $1,000+ before 5 p.m.!

Playlist:

dj ginger 119 October 21st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows