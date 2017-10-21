InterTribal presents:

Rise and Wake to Your Rhythm

Good morning and welcome to your Saturday,

Here we are nearing the end of our fund drive and we are looking to raise $500 during Intertribal.

Call 804-649-9737 or visit wrir.org to donate.

Today we have Beth Roach of the Nottoway Nation joining me on-air. Please help me welcome her.

Walk In Peace

Tall Feathers

Playlist:

132 October 21st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

View comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram