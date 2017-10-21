Top 30 new albums for week ending Oct 20 presents:

Top 30 new albums for week ending Oct 20

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Positive No Y.A.A.Y.Y. – Single Little Black Cloud
2 Wu-Tang Clan The Saga Continues Entertainment One Music
3 King Krule The OOZ XL Recordings
4 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith The Kid Western Vinyl
5 Toxic Moxie Nobody’s Baby – Single self-released
6 Da Cruz Eco do Futuro Boom Jah / Broken Silence
7 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl
8 Jay-Z 4:44 Roc Nation
9 Night Idea Riverless Gigantic Noise/Citrus City
10 Blush Face What Do You Want? Trrrash
11 Rumput Rumput self-released
12 VSTRS Pandemonium Seesaw self-released
13 Lean Year Lean Year Western Vinyl
14 Doll Baby Hell Block – EP EggHunt
15 Sammi Lanzetta For Avery – EP 6131
16 Lilly Hiatt Trinity Lane New West
17 The Horrors V Wolftone/Caroline
18 The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups Burger
19 Midnight Sister Saturn Over Sunset Jagjaguwar
20 Zola Jesus Okovi Sacred Bones
21 This Is the Kit Moonshine Freeze Rough Trade
22 Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer
23 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Sub Pop
24 Soccer Mommy Collection Fat Possum
25 Iron & Wine Beast Epic Sub Pop
26 Beck Colors Capitol
27 The Weather Station The Weather Station Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.
28 Mister Heavenly Boxing the Moonlight Polyvinyl
29 Jessica Lea Mayfield Sorry is Gone ATO
30 Wolf Parade Cry Cry Cry Sub Pop

