Top 30 new albums for week ending Oct 20 presents:
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Positive No
|Y.A.A.Y.Y. – Single
|Little Black Cloud
|2
|Wu-Tang Clan
|The Saga Continues
|Entertainment One Music
|3
|King Krule
|The OOZ
|XL Recordings
|4
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|The Kid
|Western Vinyl
|5
|Toxic Moxie
|Nobody’s Baby – Single
|self-released
|6
|Da Cruz
|Eco do Futuro
|Boom Jah / Broken Silence
|7
|Alvvays
|Antisocialites
|Polyvinyl
|8
|Jay-Z
|4:44
|Roc Nation
|9
|Night Idea
|Riverless
|Gigantic Noise/Citrus City
|10
|Blush Face
|What Do You Want?
|Trrrash
|11
|Rumput
|Rumput
|self-released
|12
|VSTRS
|Pandemonium Seesaw
|self-released
|13
|Lean Year
|Lean Year
|Western Vinyl
|14
|Doll Baby
|Hell Block – EP
|EggHunt
|15
|Sammi Lanzetta
|For Avery – EP
|6131
|16
|Lilly Hiatt
|Trinity Lane
|New West
|17
|The Horrors
|V
|Wolftone/Caroline
|18
|The Lovely Bad Things
|Teenage Grown Ups
|Burger
|19
|Midnight Sister
|Saturn Over Sunset
|Jagjaguwar
|20
|Zola Jesus
|Okovi
|Sacred Bones
|21
|This Is the Kit
|Moonshine Freeze
|Rough Trade
|22
|Ariel Pink
|Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
|Mexican Summer
|23
|Downtown Boys
|Cost of Living
|Sub Pop
|24
|Soccer Mommy
|Collection
|Fat Possum
|25
|Iron & Wine
|Beast Epic
|Sub Pop
|26
|Beck
|Colors
|Capitol
|27
|The Weather Station
|The Weather Station
|Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.
|28
|Mister Heavenly
|Boxing the Moonlight
|Polyvinyl
|29
|Jessica Lea Mayfield
|Sorry is Gone
|ATO
|30
|Wolf Parade
|Cry Cry Cry
|Sub Pop
New Recordings Added:
Anna C. 7 October 21st, 2017
Posted In: Charts
Tags: Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, King Krule, Positive No, Toxic Moxie, Wu-Tang Clan
Leave a Reply