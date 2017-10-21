Top 30 new albums for week ending Oct 20

Rank Artist Album Label

1 Positive No Y.A.A.Y.Y. – Single Little Black Cloud

2 Wu-Tang Clan The Saga Continues Entertainment One Music

3 King Krule The OOZ XL Recordings

4 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith The Kid Western Vinyl

5 Toxic Moxie Nobody’s Baby – Single self-released

6 Da Cruz Eco do Futuro Boom Jah / Broken Silence

7 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl

8 Jay-Z 4:44 Roc Nation

9 Night Idea Riverless Gigantic Noise/Citrus City

10 Blush Face What Do You Want? Trrrash

11 Rumput Rumput self-released

12 VSTRS Pandemonium Seesaw self-released

13 Lean Year Lean Year Western Vinyl

14 Doll Baby Hell Block – EP EggHunt

15 Sammi Lanzetta For Avery – EP 6131

16 Lilly Hiatt Trinity Lane New West

17 The Horrors V Wolftone/Caroline

18 The Lovely Bad Things Teenage Grown Ups Burger

19 Midnight Sister Saturn Over Sunset Jagjaguwar

20 Zola Jesus Okovi Sacred Bones

21 This Is the Kit Moonshine Freeze Rough Trade

22 Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer

23 Downtown Boys Cost of Living Sub Pop

24 Soccer Mommy Collection Fat Possum

25 Iron & Wine Beast Epic Sub Pop

26 Beck Colors Capitol

27 The Weather Station The Weather Station Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.

28 Mister Heavenly Boxing the Moonlight Polyvinyl

29 Jessica Lea Mayfield Sorry is Gone ATO