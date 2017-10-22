Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:

PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/22/2017

Welcome to the 2017 WRIR Fall Fundraiser. Please help us to achieve our goal so that we can continue to grow and provide you, our listeners more of what we have been doing for the last thirteen years. Thank you.

BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Clare Fisher, Dianne Reeves, Ernie Watts, Sonny Criss, Sonny Terry,

Robin Eubanks, Earl Palmer, Jimmy Heath, Terumasa Hino. Eddie

Henderson, Cleo Laine, Chico O’Farrill, Odean Pope, Babs Gonzales

and Andy Bey.

HOUR # 1

Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996

Charles Thomas/Brother Moe/The Colors of a Dream/SeaTea Music/2011

Cheryl Bentyne/Send in the Clowns/Rearrangements of Shadows/Artist Share/2017

Corey Christiansen/Palouse/Dusk/Origin/2017

Bonerama/Mr. Okra.Hot Like Fire/Basin Street/2017

Jonathan Saraga/Firm Roots/Journey To A New World/Fresh Sound Records/2017

Sherman Irby & Momentum/SYBAD/Cerulean Canvas/BWR/2017

Glenn Kostur/Quicksilver/The Way of It/Artist Alliance/2017

Joey Alexander/Round Midnight/Joey.Monk.Live!/Motema/2017

HOUR # 2

Bruce Harris/The Step/Beginnings/PosiTone/2017

The Verve Jazz Ensemble/You Stepped Pot Of A Dream/Swing-A Nova/TVJE/2017

Mike Stern/Screws/Trip/Heads Up/2017

Behn Gillece/Celestial Tidings/Walk Of Fire/Posi-Tone/2017

Johnny O’Neal/Sunday In New York/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017

Joel Levine/The Black Angel/The Whistleblower/IUE Records/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 October 22nd, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows