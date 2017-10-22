PLAYLIST FOR BEBOP & BEYOND WITH MR. JAZZ FOR 10/22/2017

Bebop and Beyond with Mr. Jazz presents:
Welcome to the 2017 WRIR Fall Fundraiser. Please help us to achieve our goal so that we can continue to grow and provide you, our listeners more of what we have been doing for the last thirteen years. Thank you.
BIRTHDAYS THIS WEEK INCLUDE: Clare Fisher, Dianne Reeves, Ernie Watts, Sonny Criss, Sonny Terry,
Robin Eubanks, Earl Palmer, Jimmy Heath, Terumasa Hino. Eddie
Henderson, Cleo Laine, Chico O’Farrill, Odean Pope, Babs Gonzales
and Andy Bey.
HOUR # 1
Horace Silver/We’ve Got Silver @ Six/Hard Bop Grandpop/Impulse/1996
Charles Thomas/Brother Moe/The Colors of a Dream/SeaTea Music/2011
Cheryl Bentyne/Send in the Clowns/Rearrangements of Shadows/Artist Share/2017
Corey Christiansen/Palouse/Dusk/Origin/2017
Bonerama/Mr. Okra.Hot Like Fire/Basin Street/2017
Jonathan Saraga/Firm Roots/Journey To A New World/Fresh Sound Records/2017
Sherman Irby & Momentum/SYBAD/Cerulean Canvas/BWR/2017
Glenn Kostur/Quicksilver/The Way of It/Artist Alliance/2017
Joey Alexander/Round Midnight/Joey.Monk.Live!/Motema/2017
HOUR # 2
Bruce Harris/The Step/Beginnings/PosiTone/2017
The Verve Jazz Ensemble/You Stepped Pot Of A Dream/Swing-A Nova/TVJE/2017
Mike Stern/Screws/Trip/Heads Up/2017
Behn Gillece/Celestial Tidings/Walk Of Fire/Posi-Tone/2017
Johnny O’Neal/Sunday In New York/In The Moment/Smoke Sessions/2017
Joel Levine/The Black Angel/The Whistleblower/IUE Records/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME
MRJAZZ 138 October 22nd, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Leave a Reply