PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 10/22/2017 presents:

PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 10/22/2017

Top of the morning to all, and welcome to the 2017 WRIR Fall Fundraiser. Hopefully, all the great listeners that we have will step forward and do their part to help continue our project by making a donation @ this time. Thank you.

HOUR # 1

Ron Schneiderman/Footloose Freestyle/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017

Cory Weeds/The Way of the World/Let’s Groove/Cellar Live/2017

Rondi Charleston/Sunny Side of the Street/Resilience/Resilience Music Alliance/2017

Jerry Bergonzi/Darf/Dog Star/Savant/2017

Rick Davies/Thug Mambo/Thugtet/Emlyn Music/2017

Mark Guilana Jazz Quartet/Big Rig Jones/Jersey/Motema/2017

John Daversa/Be Free/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017

JALC/Temperancve/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017

Nestor Torres/Swingin’ Sheppard Blues/Jazz Flute Traditions/Alfi Records/2017

HOUR # 2

Vincent Herring/Hard Work/Hard Times/Smoke Sessions/2017

Mike Boone Quartet/Punjab/Beneath The Surface/Truth Revolution/2017

Larry Carlton/Kid Charlemagne/Lights On/335 Records/2017

Danny Grissett/Detour Ahead/Remembrance/Savant/2017

Christian McBride Big Band/Mr. Bojangles/Bringin’ It/Mack Avenue/2017

Orbert Davis/Pumpkin ‘n’ Corn/Paradise Blue/ 316 Records/2017

Vince Mendoza/Daybreak/Homecoming/Sunnyside/2017

Bill Charlap Trio/Sophisticated Lady/Uptown Downtown/Impulse/2017

Dee Dee Bridgewater/Try A Little Tenderness/Memphis….Yes, I’m Ready/Okeh/2017

SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME

MRJAZZ 138 October 22nd, 2017

Playlist:

Posted In: Music Shows