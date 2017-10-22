PLAYLIST FOR THE SUNDAY MORNING JAZZ SHOW FOR 10/22/2017 presents:
Top of the morning to all, and welcome to the 2017 WRIR Fall Fundraiser. Hopefully, all the great listeners that we have will step forward and do their part to help continue our project by making a donation @ this time. Thank you.
HOUR # 1
Ron Schneiderman/Footloose Freestyle/Tone Twister/Holistic MusicWorks/2017
Cory Weeds/The Way of the World/Let’s Groove/Cellar Live/2017
Rondi Charleston/Sunny Side of the Street/Resilience/Resilience Music Alliance/2017
Jerry Bergonzi/Darf/Dog Star/Savant/2017
Rick Davies/Thug Mambo/Thugtet/Emlyn Music/2017
Mark Guilana Jazz Quartet/Big Rig Jones/Jersey/Motema/2017
John Daversa/Be Free/Wobbly Dance Flower/BFM Jazz/2017
JALC/Temperancve/Handful of Keys/Blue Engine/2017
Nestor Torres/Swingin’ Sheppard Blues/Jazz Flute Traditions/Alfi Records/2017
HOUR # 2
Vincent Herring/Hard Work/Hard Times/Smoke Sessions/2017
Mike Boone Quartet/Punjab/Beneath The Surface/Truth Revolution/2017
Larry Carlton/Kid Charlemagne/Lights On/335 Records/2017
Danny Grissett/Detour Ahead/Remembrance/Savant/2017
Christian McBride Big Band/Mr. Bojangles/Bringin’ It/Mack Avenue/2017
Orbert Davis/Pumpkin ‘n’ Corn/Paradise Blue/ 316 Records/2017
Vince Mendoza/Daybreak/Homecoming/Sunnyside/2017
Bill Charlap Trio/Sophisticated Lady/Uptown Downtown/Impulse/2017
Dee Dee Bridgewater/Try A Little Tenderness/Memphis….Yes, I’m Ready/Okeh/2017
SO MUCH MUSIC…..SO LITTLE TIME
