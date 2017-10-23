Fall ’17 Fund Dive Show # 2 – Rob Williams Live In The Studio presents:
Hey Listeners,
It’s the Fund Drive and Rob Williams is back on the show. He’s got a new CD that drops this week – An Hour Before Daylight – and we’re gonna hear some tracks from his new record and hopefully some other favorites as well.
Keep it tuned here – and please go online during the show and make a generous donation!
The Haberdasher
P.S. Thanks again to Tin Can Fish Band for playing last week and kicking off the live music programing for the Fall Fund Drive.
Haberdasher 106 October 23rd, 2017
