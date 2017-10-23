Lost Music Saloon: 10/23/17: Fall Fund Drive: Covers + Road Kill Roy

Lost Music Saloon presents:

We’re in the midst of WRIR’s Fall Fund Drive, heading into the home stretch. But first things first: “Thank You!” to everyone who has donated or otherwise contributed to WRIR so far. For the rest of you out there, there’s no time like the present to show us your support! I’ll be joined in the studio today by members of the local Road Kill Roy band, and will otherwise air what is becoming a tradition for one of my two fund drive shows each year – – good country/Americana/bluegrass/roots covers of classic rock and other popular songs from the past. Always a fun show to do, so ENJOY!

The Derailers: Raspberry Beret (Prince)

Syd Straw: Harper Valley PTA (Jeannie C. Riley)

Rebekah Long: Honky Cat (Elton John)

Jesse Dayton: Just What I Needed (The Cars)

Jonathan Coulton: Baby Got Back (Sir Mix-a-Lot)

Old Salt Union: You Can Call Me Al (Paul Simon)

Lake Street Dive: Faith (George Michael)

Hayseed Dixie: Walk This Way (Aerosmith)

Dori Freeman: I Want To See Bright Lights Tonight (R&L Thompson)

The Picketts: Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash)

Run C&W: Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone (Temptations)

Willie Nile: Blowin’ in the Wind (Bob Dylan)

Isobel Campbell & Mark Lanegan: Ramblin’ Man (Hank Williams)

The Yayhoos: Dancing Queen (Abba)

The Dollyrots: American Girl (Tom Petty)

David Lee Roth w/The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band: Jump (Van Halen)

Great Big Sea: End of the World (REM)

Taj Mahal & Keb Mo: Squeeze Box (The Who)

Road Kill Roy Band Members in the Studio:

– Road Kill Roy: The Weight (The Band)

– Road Kill Roy: How a Murderer’s Made: Portmanteau

– Road Kill Roy: Oceans: Portmanteau

