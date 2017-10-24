Dog Germs 10/24/17 Edition

Dog Germs / Happy House presents:
upcoming shows:
Gild The Mourn on October 31st @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA
The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.
The Long Losts, Gild The Mourn, Gothic Lizard on November 5th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA
Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA
Cut Copy w/Palmbomen II on November 29th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
The Wrist Cutter, The Purge, Frore on December 2nd @ Taphouse, Norfolk, VA
T.S.O.L., True Body, Serqet on December 5th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA
Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
noizhed 110 October 24th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
