Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

Dog Germs 10/24/17 Edition

tonight’s show gets started with music from The Long Losts, Gild The Mourn, Gothic Lizard, The Dresden Dolls, Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, and Vampyre Anvil…all of which will be playing in RVA and/or the surrounding areas within the next couple of weeks!

we will also hear tons of new music from ELM, AD:Key, Totem Obscura, Avarice In Audio, System Terror, Black Line, SIN.SIN, Cosmic Armchair, SD-KRTR, Implant, Sataninchen, NOIR, and the compilation CIA Volume 6!

i half wonder if we’ll even have time for all this!?!

upcoming shows: Gild The Mourn on October 31st @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

The Dresden Dolls w/This Way To The Egress on October 31st @ 9:30 Club, Washington D.C.

The Long Losts, Gild The Mourn, Gothic Lizard on November 5th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA

Cut Copy w/Palmbomen II on November 29th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

The Wrist Cutter, The Purge, Frore on December 2nd @ Taphouse, Norfolk, VA

T.S.O.L., True Body, Serqet on December 5th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA

Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Playlist:

noizhed 110 October 24th, 2017

