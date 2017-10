Fell Down On My Knees presents:

Fell Down On My Knees

Will Armstrong is literally standing at the crossroads tonight on Highway 61 in the same spot Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil and changed music forever–and he’ll be calling in to report. As he’s sinkin’ down, I’ll be playing some of the best blues tunes ever conjured up by man or devil. Tune in!

Also, it’s time for the Fall Fund Drive. Click on that button and help keep us alive!

Playlist:

October 24th, 2017

