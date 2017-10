Tuesday Morning Breakfast Blend presents:

Tuesday Morning Blend: FUN(d) (over)DRIVE!!!!



Oh my GOSH! The Fund Drive ends tomorrow! So today we are having FUN! Playing songs about enjoyment to get you revved up for donating this morning.

Next week is HALLOWEEN and my infamous HAUNTED BEACH PARTY, don’t miss it!

Set list and album art below- click “read more” —

Playlist:

DJ Lylas 94 October 24th, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

Tags: fun