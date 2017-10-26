Galaxy Ghoul – 20171026 – Gimme All Your Candy

Breakfast Blend w/ Galaxy Girl & Friends presents:
THIS IS IT, FOLKS! Week 4 of Halloweeny Music! I’ve got a plastic pumpkin full of music to share with you this week. Candy! Monsters! Spiders! MORE CANDY! Join me, Galaxy Ghoul, as I deck the halls with spider webs and skeletons this morning.
Thank you for listening!
And THANK YOU for your support during our Fall Fund Drive!!!
October 26th, 2017
Good Playlist this morning, Galaxy Ghoul 🙂
I remember that Tootsie Roll commercial on TV on Saturday mornings. Where the train is the form of a tootsie roll and the fish are tootsie rolls, too.
The theme to “Dark Shadows” TV show 🙂