October 26th, 2017 – A Special 34th Birthday Spectacular

Hi.
Today is a pretty crazy day. For starters, it is my birthday and I am thirty-four years old. It might be a bit self-indulgent, but today’s show is going to be a smorgasbord of music that I personally adore. It will cover some local, but I think it might go beyond that and be a weird mix. I hope you enjoy.
Another reason to celebrate is that our Fall Fund Drive reached it’s conclusion and it was another incredible success. Thanks to everyone who donated and helped us reach $45,000+ (a new record high for any of our Fund Drives).
So, join me for what will be a really crazy episode of The Commonwealth of Notions!
Look below for the playlist!
As Always, Thanks for tuning in, supporting all things local and doing what you can to do better everyday.
We share a birthday – – wish we shared the same age, but age 34 is long-gone froth in my life’s wake! Garry, Lost Music Saloon