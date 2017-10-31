Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

Dog Germs 10/31/17 Halloween Edition

tonight is a special Halloween Edition!  enjoy the fright!

Vaxsination:  i’m not mentioning this on the air, but i’ll be djing at Fallout here in Richmond on November 8th!  if you like the Dog Germs music, then you will like the Vaxsination music!  hope to see you all out there dancing!

upcoming shows:

The Long Losts, Gild The Mourn, Gothic Lizard on November 5th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA
Front Line Assembly, Cubanate, Vampyre Anvil on November 7th @ The State Theatre, Falls Church, VA
Cut Copy w/Palmbomen II on November 29th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.
The Wrist Cutter, The Purge, Frore on December 2nd @ Taphouse, Norfolk, VA
T.S.O.L., True Body, Serqet on December 5th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA
Gary Numan w/Me Not You on December 9th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Playlist:

110 October 31st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

