The Lotus Land Show presents:

The Lotus Land Show – Halloween Hangover

Playlist:

17 November 1st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows

View comments

One Comment

  • jeff nuckols says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Dear MM, Thanks for playin that, it was special to me. Like Tim, I lost my dad this week. RIP Marvin and Glenda! Solace in the Land. -Jeff

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram