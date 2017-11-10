What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Chilly Night (11/10/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

First really chilly night of the season. Bundle up! And tune in 9-11pmEST while I play you a diverse mix: Julie London, Einsturzende Neubauten, Clutch, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Kraftwerk, music from School House Rock, etc.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

My Disco – Rivers

Moby – Verb: That’s What’s Happening [School House Rock]

PJ Harvey – Down by the Water

Squirrel Nut Zippers – Put a Lid on It

Peggy Lee – Fever

Steroid Maximus – Quilombo!

The Fratellis – Henrietta

The Kinks – She’s Got Everything

The Monkees – Mary, Mary

Run DMC – Mary, Mary

Goldfrapp – Shiny and Warm

The Fall – L.A.

Adrian H and the Wounds – Cookies and Cocaine

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Deluxx Folk Implosion – I’m Just a Bill [School House Rock]

Blind Melon – Three Is a Magic Number [School House Rock]

Better Than Ezra – Conjunction Junction [School House Rock]

Goodness – Electricity [School House Rock]

Julie London – Black Coffee

L7 – American Society

Clutch – 10001110101

RPG – Insult and Allure [request]

Einsturzende Neubauten – Hirnlego

Kraftwerk – Homecomputer / It’s More Fun to Compute

Electric Six – It’s Showtime!

Jeff Buckley – Eternal Life

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Dead Girls and Other Stories – Garbage Can [German version]

Fontaine 109 November 10th, 2017

