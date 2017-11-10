What the Fontaine?!: Chilly Night (11/10/17)

What the Fontaine?! presents:
“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
First really chilly night of the season. Bundle up! And tune in 9-11pmEST while I play you a diverse mix: Julie London, Einsturzende Neubauten, Clutch, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Kraftwerk, music from School House Rock, etc.
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
My Disco – Rivers
Moby – Verb: That’s What’s Happening [School House Rock]
PJ Harvey – Down by the Water
Squirrel Nut Zippers – Put a Lid on It
Peggy Lee – Fever
Steroid Maximus – Quilombo!
The Fratellis – Henrietta
The Kinks – She’s Got Everything
The Monkees – Mary, Mary
Run DMC – Mary, Mary
Goldfrapp – Shiny and Warm
The Fall – L.A.
Adrian H and the Wounds – Cookies and Cocaine
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Deluxx Folk Implosion – I’m Just a Bill [School House Rock]
Blind Melon – Three Is a Magic Number [School House Rock]
Better Than Ezra – Conjunction Junction [School House Rock]
Goodness – Electricity [School House Rock]
Julie London – Black Coffee
L7 – American Society
Clutch – 10001110101
RPG – Insult and Allure [request]
Einsturzende Neubauten – Hirnlego
Kraftwerk – Homecomputer / It’s More Fun to Compute
Electric Six – It’s Showtime!
Jeff Buckley – Eternal Life
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
Dead Girls and Other Stories – Garbage Can [German version]
Hey,
Listening to that 1001 song the vocals kind of remind of the original Faith No More guy Chuck–he passed away today I think.
When I tuned in sounded like you were playing some Foetus, but it was that Wiseblood record that got me listening to hard/beat sort of stuff. And it’s a long shot but you might like this Tzusing group’s song Esther
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0A3RcKA0Fo
foetus jim
Actually it wasn’t Wiseblood, but Steroid Maximus 🙂