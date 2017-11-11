Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 10 presents:

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles).

To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.

Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet

Rank Artist Album Label 1 Da Cruz Eco do Futuro Boom Jah / Broken Silence 2 Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie Panama Plus Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC 3 Antiphons Fine – EP Citrus City / Gigantic Noise 4 Overcoats Young Arts & Crafts 5 Blush Face What Do You Want? Trrrash 6 Julien Baker Turn Out the Lights Matador 7 Liars TFCF Mute 8 Night Idea Riverless Citrus City / Gigantic Noise 9 Fever Ray Plunge Mute 10 Doll Baby Hell Block – EP EggHunt 11 Cock & Swan Dream Alone Hush Hush 12 Margo Price All American Made Third Man 13 Ladygod Rock n Roll Kaliphate Bossy Lil’ Thing 14 Thorp Jenson Odessa Spacebomb 15 Mikrowaves Nice Things Crystal Pistol 16 Vivian Fantasy Deep. Honey. – EP Hush Hush 17 Converge The Dusk In Us Epitaph 18 Twin Peaks Sweet ’17 Singles Series Vol. 2 Grand Jury 19 Hazey Eyes Some Reason – EP Majestic Casual 20 John Maus Screen Memories Ribbon Music 21 Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Pizazz Independent Label Services 22 Lost Horizons Ojalá Bella Union 23 Queens of the Stone Age Villains Matador 24 Lilly Hiatt Trinity Lane New West 25 The Rural Alberta Advantage The Wild Saddle Creek 26 The National Sleep Well Beast 4AD 27 St. Vincent Masseduction Concord Loma Vista 28 Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Lotta Sea Lice Matador 29 Rostam Half-Light Nonesuch 30 Dent May Across the Multiverse Carpark

New Albums Added:

Barfod, Tomas – Paloma (Friends of Friends)

Bauer, Peter Matthew – Mount Qaf (Divine Love) (Fortune Tellers / Kobalt)

Bed Wettin’ Bad Boys – Rot (What’s Your Rupture?)

Bley, Vanessa – Life & Death (self-released)

Dappled Cities – IIIII (Chugg Music)

Fever Ray – Plunge (Mute / Rabid)

Field Medic – Songs From the Sunroom (Run for Cover)

Fits – All Belief is Paradise (Father/Daughter)

Flux Machine, The – Hurricane (self-released)

Hendryx, Nona and Gary Lucas – The World of Captain Beefheart (Knitting Factory)

Hy Maya – The Mysticism of Sound & Cosmic Language (Smog Veil)

Joji – In Tongues (88rising Music)

Josh One – Time Stamp (Boomnote Music)

Light Wires, The – The Light Wires / The Invisible Hand (Sofaburn)

Lost Horizons – Ojalá (Bella Union / PIAS)

Luxembourg Signal, The – Blue Field (Shelflife)

Maple, George – Lover (Kobalt)

Marker Starling – Anchors and Ampersands (Tin Angel)

Nebulamigo – Talk in Roses (self-released)

Oren, Peter – Anthropocene (Western Vinyl)

Quicksand – Interiors (Epitaph)

Rose, Alex – Arcadian Pages (self-released)

Saro – Boy Afraid (Mateo Sound)

She’s, The – All Female Rock and Roll Quartet (Empty Cellar)

Shredders – Dangerous Jumps (Doomtree)

Smith, Sam – The Thrill of it All (Capitol)

Surf Rock Is Dead – We Have No Friends? (Native Sound)

Tiegan – Friendly (Mint 400)

Trudy and the Romance – Junkyard Jazz (B3SCI)

Twin Peaks – Sweet ’17 Singles Series Vol. 2 (Grand Jury)

Zephyr Bones, The – Secret Place (La Castanya)

