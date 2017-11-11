Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 10 presents:
To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Da Cruz
|Eco do Futuro
|Boom Jah / Broken Silence
|2
|Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie
|Panama Plus
|Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC
|3
|Antiphons
|Fine – EP
|Citrus City / Gigantic Noise
|4
|Overcoats
|Young
|Arts & Crafts
|5
|Blush Face
|What Do You Want?
|Trrrash
|6
|Julien Baker
|Turn Out the Lights
|Matador
|7
|Liars
|TFCF
|Mute
|8
|Night Idea
|Riverless
|Citrus City / Gigantic Noise
|9
|Fever Ray
|Plunge
|Mute
|10
|Doll Baby
|Hell Block – EP
|EggHunt
|11
|Cock & Swan
|Dream Alone
|Hush Hush
|12
|Margo Price
|All American Made
|Third Man
|13
|Ladygod
|Rock n Roll Kaliphate
|Bossy Lil’ Thing
|14
|Thorp Jenson
|Odessa
|Spacebomb
|15
|Mikrowaves
|Nice Things
|Crystal Pistol
|16
|Vivian Fantasy
|Deep. Honey. – EP
|Hush Hush
|17
|Converge
|The Dusk In Us
|Epitaph
|18
|Twin Peaks
|Sweet ’17 Singles Series Vol. 2
|Grand Jury
|19
|Hazey Eyes
|Some Reason – EP
|Majestic Casual
|20
|John Maus
|Screen Memories
|Ribbon Music
|21
|Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
|Pizazz
|Independent Label Services
|22
|Lost Horizons
|Ojalá
|Bella Union
|23
|Queens of the Stone Age
|Villains
|Matador
|24
|Lilly Hiatt
|Trinity Lane
|New West
|25
|The Rural Alberta Advantage
|The Wild
|Saddle Creek
|26
|The National
|Sleep Well Beast
|4AD
|27
|St. Vincent
|Masseduction
|Concord Loma Vista
|28
|Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile
|Lotta Sea Lice
|Matador
|29
|Rostam
|Half-Light
|Nonesuch
|30
|Dent May
|Across the Multiverse
|Carpark
New Albums Added:
Barfod, Tomas – Paloma (Friends of Friends)
Bauer, Peter Matthew – Mount Qaf (Divine Love) (Fortune Tellers / Kobalt)
Bed Wettin’ Bad Boys – Rot (What’s Your Rupture?)
Bley, Vanessa – Life & Death (self-released)
Dappled Cities – IIIII (Chugg Music)
Fever Ray – Plunge (Mute / Rabid)
Field Medic – Songs From the Sunroom (Run for Cover)
Fits – All Belief is Paradise (Father/Daughter)
Flux Machine, The – Hurricane (self-released)
Hendryx, Nona and Gary Lucas – The World of Captain Beefheart (Knitting Factory)
Hy Maya – The Mysticism of Sound & Cosmic Language (Smog Veil)
Joji – In Tongues (88rising Music)
Josh One – Time Stamp (Boomnote Music)
Light Wires, The – The Light Wires / The Invisible Hand (Sofaburn)
Lost Horizons – Ojalá (Bella Union / PIAS)
Luxembourg Signal, The – Blue Field (Shelflife)
Maple, George – Lover (Kobalt)
Marker Starling – Anchors and Ampersands (Tin Angel)
Nebulamigo – Talk in Roses (self-released)
Oren, Peter – Anthropocene (Western Vinyl)
Quicksand – Interiors (Epitaph)
Rose, Alex – Arcadian Pages (self-released)
Saro – Boy Afraid (Mateo Sound)
She’s, The – All Female Rock and Roll Quartet (Empty Cellar)
Shredders – Dangerous Jumps (Doomtree)
Smith, Sam – The Thrill of it All (Capitol)
Surf Rock Is Dead – We Have No Friends? (Native Sound)
Tiegan – Friendly (Mint 400)
Trudy and the Romance – Junkyard Jazz (B3SCI)
Twin Peaks – Sweet ’17 Singles Series Vol. 2 (Grand Jury)
Zephyr Bones, The – Secret Place (La Castanya)
Anna C. 7 November 11th, 2017
Posted In: Charts
Tags: Antiphons, Blush Face, Da Cruz, Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on, Overcoats, Tuamie
