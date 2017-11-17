What the Fontaine?!: Music for Page Haley (11/17/17)

What the Fontaine?! presents:
“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”
Tonight 9-11pmEST I’ll play music for Page Haley, who a bunch of us remembered Sunday here in Richmond. I’ve got The Birthday Party, The Cure, The Smiths, many more. Think 80s/90s.
Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Richmond-VA/What-the-Fontaine-on-WRIR-973-FM/273679064155
Phone: 804.649.9737
CLICK HERE for tonight’s podcast.
More playlists/podcasts: http://wrir.org/author/fontaine
————————————————————————————————-
Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations
The Birthday Party – Sonny’s Burning
Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel – Descent Into the Inferno
Siouxsie + Banshees – Happy House
The Cure – A Forest
Big Black – Kerosene
X – Blue Spark
The Cramps – New Kind of Kick
Devo – Through Being Cool
Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach for My Revolver
Pere Ubu – Final Solution
999 – Homicide
Romeo Void – Never Say Never
U2 – I Will Follow
B-52’s – 52 Girls
Tupelo Chain Sex – America Today
The Damned – Neat Neat Neat (live)
The Stranglers – No More Heroes [request]
X – Johnny Hit and Run Pauline [request]
Echo + Bunnymen – The Cutter
The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again
The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
Public Image Ltd – Public Image
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
Happy Mondays – Step On
Scratch Acid – She Said
Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker
Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher
Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty
Fontaine 109 November 17th, 2017
Posted In: Music Shows
Another cool play list. Brings back memories of makiing WDCE mix tapes from back in the day