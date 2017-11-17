What the Fontaine?!: Music for Page Haley (11/17/17)

What the Fontaine?! presents:

Tonight 9-11pmEST I’ll play music for Page Haley, who a bunch of us remembered Sunday here in Richmond. I’ve got The Birthday Party, The Cure, The Smiths, many more. Think 80s/90s.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

The Birthday Party – Sonny’s Burning

Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel – Descent Into the Inferno

Siouxsie + Banshees – Happy House

The Cure – A Forest

Big Black – Kerosene

X – Blue Spark

The Cramps – New Kind of Kick

Devo – Through Being Cool

Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach for My Revolver

Pere Ubu – Final Solution

999 – Homicide

Romeo Void – Never Say Never

U2 – I Will Follow

B-52’s – 52 Girls

Tupelo Chain Sex – America Today

The Damned – Neat Neat Neat (live)

The Stranglers – No More Heroes [request]

X – Johnny Hit and Run Pauline [request]

Echo + Bunnymen – The Cutter

The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again

The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary

Public Image Ltd – Public Image

Eurythmics – Missionary Man

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

Happy Mondays – Step On

Scratch Acid – She Said

Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker

Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher

Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty

