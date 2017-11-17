What the Fontaine?! presents:

What the Fontaine?!: Music for Page Haley (11/17/17)

“What the Fontaine?!: You never know what you’ll hear next on this fun mix of tunes from across the decades and musical genres.”

Tonight 9-11pmEST I’ll play music for Page Haley, who a bunch of us remembered Sunday here in Richmond. I’ve got The Birthday Party, The Cure, The Smiths, many more. Think 80s/90s.

Meat Beat Manifesto – United Nations

The Birthday Party – Sonny’s Burning
Scraping Foetus Off the Wheel – Descent Into the Inferno
Siouxsie + Banshees – Happy House
The Cure – A Forest

Big Black – Kerosene
X – Blue Spark
The Cramps – New Kind of Kick

Devo – Through Being Cool
Mission of Burma – That’s When I Reach for My Revolver
Pere Ubu – Final Solution

999 – Homicide
Romeo Void – Never Say Never
U2 – I Will Follow
B-52’s – 52 Girls

Tupelo Chain Sex – America Today
The Damned – Neat Neat Neat (live)
The Stranglers – No More Heroes  [request]
X – Johnny Hit and Run Pauline  [request]

Echo + Bunnymen – The Cutter
The Smiths – Bigmouth Strikes Again
The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary
Public Image Ltd – Public Image

Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
Happy Mondays – Step On

Scratch Acid – She Said
Jesus Lizard – Boilermaker

Tom Waits – Hang on St. Christopher
Beastie Boys – She’s Crafty

