Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 17 presents:
To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Da Cruz
|Eco do Futuro
|Boom Jah / Broken Silence
|2
|Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie
|Panama Plus
|Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC
|1
|Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
|The Kid
|Western Vinyl
|2
|Sid Kingsley
|Good Way Home
|American Paradox
|3
|Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
|Soul of a Woman
|Daptone
|5
|Shilpa Ray
|Door Girl
|Northern Spy
|6
|VV
|Don’t Look At Me
|self-released
|7
|Smino
|blkswn
|Downtown JV
|8
|Bedouine
|Bedouine
|Spacebomb
|9
|Ibeyi
|Ash
|XL Recordings
|10
|Alvvays
|Antisocialites
|Polyvinyl
|11
|Cory Branan
|Adios
|Bloodshot
|12
|Blush Face
|What Do You Want?
|Trrrash
|13
|Ruth Good
|Spliff EP
|Citrus City
|14
|Night Idea
|Riverless
|Citrus City / Gigantic Noise
|15
|Doll Baby
|Hell Block – EP
|EggHunt
|16
|Freakolafat
|Freakodise 2
|self-released
|17
|Antiphons
|Fine – EP
|Citrus City / Gigantic Noise
|18
|FM Skyline
|Deluxe Memory Suite™
|Crystal Pistol
|19
|Left Cross
|Chaos Ascension
|Vinyl Conflict
|20
|Minor Poet
|And How!
|EggHunt
|21
|St. Vincent
|Masseduction
|Concord Loma Vista
|22
|Faith Healer
|Try 😉
|Mint, Inc.
|23
|Torres
|Three Futures
|4AD
|24
|Stars
|There is No Love in Fluorescent Light
|Last Gang
|25
|Jessica Lea Mayfield
|Sorry is Gone
|ATO
|26
|Gordi
|Reservoir
|Liberation Music
|27
|The Clientele
|Music for the Age of Miracles
|Merge
|28
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Hiss Spun
|Sargent House
|29
|Deer Tick
|Deer Tick, Vol. 1
|Partisan
|30
|Ariel Pink
|Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
|Mexican Summer
New Albums Added:
Aquilo – ii (Side A) (Harvest)
Smith, Bette – Jetlagger (Big Legal Mess)
Bicep – Glue (Ninja Tune)
CCFX – CCFX (DFA)
ChanHays – Here (Droppin’ Science)
Crowd Company – Stone & Sky (Vintage League Music)
Dawn People – The Star is Your Future (DFA)
Death Bells – Standing at the Edge of the World (Funeral Party)
DJ Phenom – Lost (Axiom)
Doko – Dezmonia (self-released)
Dude York – Halftime for the Holidays (Hardly Art)
Eagle Johnson & Clean Machine – Tennessee Beach (self-released)
Emancipator – Baralku (Loci)
Escape-ism – Introduction to Escape-ism (Merge)
Friendship – Shock Out of Season (Orindal)
GBH – Momentum (Hellcat)
Gestures – Bad Taste (PNKSLM)
Gun Outfit – Out of Range (Pardise of Bachelors)
hidden places – uh’s (Boredom)
Holy Dark, The – Pretty Little Bird (Dodgeball)
Gion, Joel – Joel Gion (Beyond Beyond is Beyond)
Kelela – Take Me Apart (Warp)
La Bouquet – Heavy Sunshine (Washington Square Music / Razor & Tie)
Staples, Mavis – If All I Was Was Black (Anti-)
Kutner, Max – Disaffection Finds its Pure Form (Silber)
Tracy, Michael – Still Got Soul (self-released)
Hart, Mickey – RAMU (Verve Forecast)
Morrissey – Low in High School (BMG)
No Vacation – Intermission (Topshelf)
OCS – Memory of a Cut Off Head (Castle Face)
Petit Biscuit – Presence (M-Theory)
Prettiest Eyes – Pools (Castle Face)
Radnor & Lee – Radnor & Lee (self-released)
Watkins, Reta – That Christmas Feeling (Suite 28)
Peno, Ron S. and the Superstitions – Guiding Light (self-released)
Driver, Ryan – Careless Thoughts (Tin Angel)
RYD – Now There’s Nowhere (37 Adventures / PIAS)
Salt Petal – Rare Hearts (self-released)
Savile – Compersion (2MR)
Slothrust – Show Me How You Want it to Be (Dangerbird)
Stevens, Sufjan – The Greatest Gift (Asthmatic Kitty)
Trout Steak Revival – Spirit to the Sea (self-released)
Vandenberg’s Moonkings – MKII (Mascot)
Wagner, Walt – Reworks (Sub Pop)
