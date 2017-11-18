Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 17 presents:

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles).

To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.

Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet

Rank Artist Album Label 1 Da Cruz Eco do Futuro Boom Jah / Broken Silence 2 Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie Panama Plus Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC 1 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith The Kid Western Vinyl 2 Sid Kingsley Good Way Home American Paradox 3 Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Soul of a Woman Daptone 4 Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie Panama Plus Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC 5 Shilpa Ray Door Girl Northern Spy 6 VV Don’t Look At Me self-released 7 Smino blkswn Downtown JV 8 Bedouine Bedouine Spacebomb 9 Ibeyi Ash XL Recordings 10 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl 11 Cory Branan Adios Bloodshot 12 Blush Face What Do You Want? Trrrash 13 Ruth Good Spliff EP Citrus City 14 Night Idea Riverless Citrus City / Gigantic Noise 15 Doll Baby Hell Block – EP EggHunt 16 Freakolafat Freakodise 2 self-released 17 Antiphons Fine – EP Citrus City / Gigantic Noise 18 FM Skyline Deluxe Memory Suite™ Crystal Pistol 19 Left Cross Chaos Ascension Vinyl Conflict 20 Minor Poet And How! EggHunt 21 St. Vincent Masseduction Concord Loma Vista 22 Faith Healer Try 😉 Mint, Inc. 23 Torres Three Futures 4AD 24 Stars There is No Love in Fluorescent Light Last Gang 25 Jessica Lea Mayfield Sorry is Gone ATO 26 Gordi Reservoir Liberation Music 27 The Clientele Music for the Age of Miracles Merge 28 Chelsea Wolfe Hiss Spun Sargent House 29 Deer Tick Deer Tick, Vol. 1 Partisan 30 Ariel Pink Dedicated to Bobby Jameson Mexican Summer

New Albums Added:

Aquilo – ii (Side A) (Harvest)

Smith, Bette – Jetlagger (Big Legal Mess)

Bicep – Glue (Ninja Tune)

CCFX – CCFX (DFA)

ChanHays – Here (Droppin’ Science)

Crowd Company – Stone & Sky (Vintage League Music)

Dawn People – The Star is Your Future (DFA)

Death Bells – Standing at the Edge of the World (Funeral Party)

DJ Phenom – Lost (Axiom)

Doko – Dezmonia (self-released)

Dude York – Halftime for the Holidays (Hardly Art)

Eagle Johnson & Clean Machine – Tennessee Beach (self-released)

Emancipator – Baralku (Loci)

Escape-ism – Introduction to Escape-ism (Merge)

Friendship – Shock Out of Season (Orindal)

GBH – Momentum (Hellcat)

Gestures – Bad Taste (PNKSLM)

Gun Outfit – Out of Range (Pardise of Bachelors)

hidden places – uh’s (Boredom)

Holy Dark, The – Pretty Little Bird (Dodgeball)

Gion, Joel – Joel Gion (Beyond Beyond is Beyond)

Kelela – Take Me Apart (Warp)

La Bouquet – Heavy Sunshine (Washington Square Music / Razor & Tie)

Staples, Mavis – If All I Was Was Black (Anti-)

Kutner, Max – Disaffection Finds its Pure Form (Silber)

Tracy, Michael – Still Got Soul (self-released)

Hart, Mickey – RAMU (Verve Forecast)

Morrissey – Low in High School (BMG)

No Vacation – Intermission (Topshelf)

OCS – Memory of a Cut Off Head (Castle Face)

Petit Biscuit – Presence (M-Theory)

Prettiest Eyes – Pools (Castle Face)

Radnor & Lee – Radnor & Lee (self-released)

Watkins, Reta – That Christmas Feeling (Suite 28)

Peno, Ron S. and the Superstitions – Guiding Light (self-released)

Driver, Ryan – Careless Thoughts (Tin Angel)

RYD – Now There’s Nowhere (37 Adventures / PIAS)

Salt Petal – Rare Hearts (self-released)

Savile – Compersion (2MR)

Slothrust – Show Me How You Want it to Be (Dangerbird)

Stevens, Sufjan – The Greatest Gift (Asthmatic Kitty)

Trout Steak Revival – Spirit to the Sea (self-released)

Vandenberg’s Moonkings – MKII (Mascot)

Wagner, Walt – Reworks (Sub Pop)

