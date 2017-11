The 12 Fl Oz Show presents:

Come on Home to Me…

OK folks,

A lot of you are traveling and coming and going. I hope you get there or at least that the people that are coming to you get there and don’t drive your mother nuts.

Cook a pie and pop me a top. It’s time for the 12 Fl. Oz. SHow.

will 129 November 21st, 2017

