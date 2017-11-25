Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 24 presents:
To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
|Soul of a Woman
|Daptone
|2
|Nick Heyward
|Woodland Echoes
|Gladsome Hawk
|3
|Ought
|Room Inside the World
|Merge
|4
|Girlpool
|Powerplant
|Anti-
|5
|Angel Olsen
|Phases
|Jagjaguwar
|6
|Waxahatchee
|Out in the Storm
|Merge
|7
|Cyhi The Prynce
|No Dope on Sundays
|Sony
|8
|Mavis Staples
|If All I Was Was Black
|Anti/Epitaph
|9
|Posse
|Horse Blanket
|self-released
|10
|Bad Magic
|Harsh Surrender
|self-released
|11
|Cut Copy
|Haiku From Zero
|Astralwerks
|12
|J. Roddy Walston and the Business
|Destroyers of the Soft Life
|ATO
|13
|Screaming Females
|All at Once
|Don Giovanni
|14
|Mikrowaves
|Nice Things
|Crystal Pistol
|15
|Doll Baby
|Hell Block – EP
|EggHunt
|16
|Noah O & Fan Ran
|Dirty Rice
|Charged Up Entertainment / Gritty City
|17
|Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
|Lotta Sea Lice
|Matador
|18
|Queens of the Stone Age
|Villains
|Matador
|19
|Yusuf
|The Laughing Apple
|Cat-O-Log / Decca
|20
|Worriers
|Survival Pop
|SideOneDummy
|21
|Metz
|Strange Peace
|Sub Pop
|22
|Simon Joyner
|Step Into the Earthquake
|Shrimper
|23
|Midnight Sister
|Saturn Over Sunset
|Jagjaguwar
|24
|Oh Sees
|Orc
|Castle Face
|25
|The Clientele
|Music for the Age of Miracles
|Merge
|26
|Makthaverskan
|III
|Run for Cover
|27
|Curtis Harding
|Face Your Fear
|Anti-
|28
|Alvvays
|Antisocialites
|Polyvinyl
|29
|The War on Drugs
|A Deeper Understanding
|Canvasback / Atlantic
|30
|Field Medic
|Songs From the Sunroom
|self-released
New Albums Added:
A View Of Earth From The Moon – Closer to a Ghost (self-released)
Anti-Flag – American Fall (Spinefarm)
Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)
Björk – Utopia (One Little Indian)
Brother Roy – Last Man Standing (self-released)
Collaborateurs – Interstellar Colors (self-released)
Duhan, John – The Irishman’s Finest Collection (ARC Music)
Ezri – be right back (Mass Appeal)
Fabolous & Jadakiss – Friday on Elm Street (Def Jam)
Gingerlys – Gingerlys (Topshelf / Babe City)
Hess Is More – 80 Years (Edition)
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland (ATO)
Latvian Radio – Pick Your Poison, Pick Your Blues (Belpid)
Minipony – Imago (Subsound)
Mura Masa – Mura Masa (Polydor / Anchor Point / Downtown / Geffen)
Peachtea – N. America (Edith House)
Pollens – Mister Manufacture (self-released)
Spud Cannon – Next Time Read the Fine Print (self-released)
Sun Parade – Shuggy Mtn Breakdown (Lit 33)
Various Artists – Indie Christmas (We Are: The Guard)
Anna C. 7 November 25th, 2017
Posted In: Charts
Tags: Angel Olsen, Girlpool, Nick Heyward, Ought, Sharon Jones, The Dap-Kings
