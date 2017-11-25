Top 30 new albums for week ending Nov 24 presents:

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles).

To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.

Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet

Rank Artist Album Label 1 Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Soul of a Woman Daptone 2 Nick Heyward Woodland Echoes Gladsome Hawk 3 Ought Room Inside the World Merge 4 Girlpool Powerplant Anti- 5 Angel Olsen Phases Jagjaguwar 6 Waxahatchee Out in the Storm Merge 7 Cyhi The Prynce No Dope on Sundays Sony 8 Mavis Staples If All I Was Was Black Anti/Epitaph 9 Posse Horse Blanket self-released 10 Bad Magic Harsh Surrender self-released 11 Cut Copy Haiku From Zero Astralwerks 12 J. Roddy Walston and the Business Destroyers of the Soft Life ATO 13 Screaming Females All at Once Don Giovanni 14 Mikrowaves Nice Things Crystal Pistol 15 Doll Baby Hell Block – EP EggHunt 16 Noah O & Fan Ran Dirty Rice Charged Up Entertainment / Gritty City 17 Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Lotta Sea Lice Matador 18 Queens of the Stone Age Villains Matador 19 Yusuf The Laughing Apple Cat-O-Log / Decca 20 Worriers Survival Pop SideOneDummy 21 Metz Strange Peace Sub Pop 22 Simon Joyner Step Into the Earthquake Shrimper 23 Midnight Sister Saturn Over Sunset Jagjaguwar 24 Oh Sees Orc Castle Face 25 The Clientele Music for the Age of Miracles Merge 26 Makthaverskan III Run for Cover 27 Curtis Harding Face Your Fear Anti- 28 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl 29 The War on Drugs A Deeper Understanding Canvasback / Atlantic 30 Field Medic Songs From the Sunroom self-released

New Albums Added:

A View Of Earth From The Moon – Closer to a Ghost (self-released)

Anti-Flag – American Fall (Spinefarm)

Bitchin Bajas – Bajas Fresh (Drag City)

Björk – Utopia (One Little Indian)

Brother Roy – Last Man Standing (self-released)

Collaborateurs – Interstellar Colors (self-released)

Duhan, John – The Irishman’s Finest Collection (ARC Music)

Ezri – be right back (Mass Appeal)

Fabolous & Jadakiss – Friday on Elm Street (Def Jam)

Gingerlys – Gingerlys (Topshelf / Babe City)

Hess Is More – 80 Years (Edition)

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Polygondwanaland (ATO)

Latvian Radio – Pick Your Poison, Pick Your Blues (Belpid)

Minipony – Imago (Subsound)

Mura Masa – Mura Masa (Polydor / Anchor Point / Downtown / Geffen)

Peachtea – N. America (Edith House)

Pollens – Mister Manufacture (self-released)

Spud Cannon – Next Time Read the Fine Print (self-released)

Sun Parade – Shuggy Mtn Breakdown (Lit 33)

Various Artists – Indie Christmas (We Are: The Guard)

