Lost Music Saloon: 11/27/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Faves Old & New

Welcome to a “no theme” edition of the Lost Music Saloon – – just songs I like. I’ll spread the umbrella a little wider today to get in a few atypical songs that you don’t hear all that often in the Saloon. So kick back and ENJOY!

The Pretenders: Boots of Chinese Plastic

Nikki Lane: Walk of Shame

Sherry Rich & Courtesy Move: Two White Dogs

Green Jelly: Three Little Pigs

Josh Ritter: Getting Ready To Get Down

Stephen Kellogg & the Sixers: Roots & Wings

Stray Cats: Stray Cat Strut

Steve Earle: Me & the Eagle

Great Big Sea: Mari-Mac

Steve Forbert: Make It All So Real

Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan: Tennessee Bird Walk

James McMurtry: See the Elephant

The Music Explosion: Little Bit o’ Soul

Elephant’s Memory: Mongoose

Robbie Fulks: Wedding of the Bugs

Gordon Lightfoot: Pony Man

Kimya Dawson: I Like Giants

Amazing Rhythm Aces: Third Rate Romance

Maria McKee: The Horse Life

Frank Turner: The Way I Tend to Be

Miss Quincy: Silent Movie

Looking Glass: Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl

The Del-Lords: Judas Kiss

Eddie Spaghetti: I Got a Secret

Grant Peeples: Things Have Changed

Bright Eyes: Road To Joy

Killbilly: Muddy Rio Grande

Robbie Fulks: Guess I Got It Wrong

The Devil Makes Three: They Call That Religion

Fountains of Wayne: Richie & Reuben

Joe West: Johnny’s Not Here

