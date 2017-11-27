Lost Music Saloon presents:

Lost Music Saloon: 11/27/17: 5-7:00 p.m.: Faves Old & New

Welcome to a “no theme” edition of the Lost Music Saloon – – just songs I like. I’ll spread the umbrella a little wider today to get in a few atypical songs that you don’t hear all that often in the Saloon. So kick back and ENJOY!

The Pretenders: Boots of Chinese Plastic
Nikki Lane: Walk of Shame
Sherry Rich & Courtesy Move: Two White Dogs
Green Jelly: Three Little Pigs

Josh Ritter: Getting Ready To Get Down
Stephen Kellogg & the Sixers: Roots & Wings
Stray Cats: Stray Cat Strut
Steve Earle: Me & the Eagle

Great Big Sea: Mari-Mac
Steve Forbert: Make It All So Real
Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan: Tennessee Bird Walk
James McMurtry: See the Elephant

The Music Explosion: Little Bit o’ Soul
Elephant’s Memory: Mongoose
Robbie Fulks: Wedding of the Bugs
Gordon Lightfoot: Pony Man

Kimya Dawson: I Like Giants
Amazing Rhythm Aces: Third Rate Romance
Maria McKee: The Horse Life
Frank Turner: The Way I Tend to Be

Miss Quincy: Silent Movie
Looking Glass: Brandy, You’re a Fine Girl
The Del-Lords: Judas Kiss
Eddie Spaghetti: I Got a Secret

Grant Peeples: Things Have Changed
Bright Eyes: Road To Joy
Killbilly: Muddy Rio Grande
Robbie Fulks: Guess I Got It Wrong

The Devil Makes Three: They Call That Religion
Fountains of Wayne: Richie & Reuben

Joe West: Johnny’s Not Here

Garry, DJ
Lost Music Saloon
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond, Virginia

