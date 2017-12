Tighten Up presents:

Electric Shindig/ Party Planet / Freaks Only — Post Apocalyptic Dance Party with DJ LYLAS

HELP ME CHOOSE A SHOW NAME while we dance away our troubles in the rubble of the apocalypse,

A. Party Planet

B. Electric Shindig

C. Freaks Only

D. Post Apocalyptic

E. Tighten Up

Type in the comments below or GIVE ME A CALL 804 649 9737

Set List Below

Playlist:

DJ Lylas 94 December 1st, 2017

Posted In: Music Shows