Top 30 new albums for week ending Dec 1

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles).

To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.

Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled.  Check back later if it’s not there yet

Rank Artist Album Label
1 Ibeyi Ash XL Recordings
2 Making Movies You Are Another Me – EP 3/2 Records
3 King Krule The OOZ XL Recordings
4 Liars TFCF Mute
5 Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings Soul of a Woman Daptone Records
6 The Wimps Reel Whirl Trrrash
7 Cannibal Corpse Red Before Black Metal Blade Records
8 Fever Ray Plunge Mute
9 Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie Panama Plus Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC
10 Lucille Furs Lucille Furs Lucille Furs
11 Bully Losing Sub Pop
12 Scott Miller Ladies Auxiliary F.A.Y. Recordings
13 La Misa Negra La Misa Negra NAM Entertainment
14 Chelsea Wolfe Hiss Spun Sargent House
15 Kamasi Washington Harmony of Difference – EP Young Turks Recordings
16 Fabolous & Jadakiss Friday on Elm Street Def Jam
17 Boubacar Traoré Dounia Tabolo Lusafrica
18 J. Roddy Walston and the Business Destroyers of the Soft Life ATO Records
19 Guantanamo Baywatch Desert Center Suicide Squeeze Records
20 Big Thief Capacity Saddle Creek
21 Alvvays Antisocialites Polyvinyl
22 Various artists An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert Blue Rose Music
23 Hamad Kalkaba and The Golden Sounds 1974 – 1975 – EP Analog Africa
24 June Parker We’re Exactly Where We Are self-released
25 Houdan The Mystic Star Charts self-released
26 Droopies Responsible People self-released
27 Björk Utopia One Little Indian
28 King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland ATO
29 Trout Steak Revival Spirit to the Sea self-released
30 Mavis Staples If All I Was Was Black Anti/Epitaph

New Albums Added:
Acadian Driftwood – First Amendment (self-released)
Basho, Robbie – Live in Forli, Italy 1982 (Obsolete Recordings)
Club 8 – Golden Island (Labrador)
Death of Lovers – The Acrobat (Dais)
Folick, Miya – Give it to Me / Strange Darling (Terrible)
Holidelic – ReBooty! (Techne)
Iqbal, Nabihah – Weighing of the Hearts (Ninja Tune)
Jones, Rowland – New Start, New Day (self-released)
L.A. Law – Law & Order (Burger)
Making Movies – You Are Another Me (3/2)
McCraven, Makaya – Highly Rare (International Anthem Recording Co.)
Minus 5, The – Dear December (Yep Roc)
Save Face – Folly: On The Rocks (Take This To Heart)
Sons of Pitches – Sons of Pitches (self-released)
Swingin’ Utters – Drowning in the Sea, Rising with the Sun (Fat Wreck Chords)
Uncle Meg – Can’t Stay The Same (self-released)
Usher’s Island – Usher’s Island (Compass)
Various Artists – Awakening Beyond (iGrooveNext)
We Are Parasols – Inertia (No Movement)
Wei Zhongle – The Operators (Self Sabotage)
Wilson, Cindy – Change (Kill Rock Stars)
Yawn Mower – Ruins Christmas (Mint 400)
Zeiguer, Renata – Old Ghost (Northern Spy)

