Top 30 new albums for week ending Dec 1 presents:
To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Below the chart is a list of new albums added to the music library once that information has been compiled. Check back later if it’s not there yet
|Rank
|Artist
|Album
|Label
|1
|Ibeyi
|Ash
|XL Recordings
|2
|Making Movies
|You Are Another Me – EP
|3/2 Records
|3
|King Krule
|The OOZ
|XL Recordings
|4
|Liars
|TFCF
|Mute
|5
|Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
|Soul of a Woman
|Daptone Records
|6
|The Wimps
|Reel Whirl
|Trrrash
|7
|Cannibal Corpse
|Red Before Black
|Metal Blade Records
|8
|Fever Ray
|Plunge
|Mute
|9
|Fly Anakin, Koncept Jack$on & Tuamie
|Panama Plus
|Smallz World Management & Consulting LLC
|10
|Lucille Furs
|Lucille Furs
|Lucille Furs
|11
|Bully
|Losing
|Sub Pop
|12
|Scott Miller
|Ladies Auxiliary
|F.A.Y. Recordings
|13
|La Misa Negra
|La Misa Negra
|NAM Entertainment
|14
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Hiss Spun
|Sargent House
|15
|Kamasi Washington
|Harmony of Difference – EP
|Young Turks Recordings
|16
|Fabolous & Jadakiss
|Friday on Elm Street
|Def Jam
|17
|Boubacar Traoré
|Dounia Tabolo
|Lusafrica
|18
|J. Roddy Walston and the Business
|Destroyers of the Soft Life
|ATO Records
|19
|Guantanamo Baywatch
|Desert Center
|Suicide Squeeze Records
|20
|Big Thief
|Capacity
|Saddle Creek
|21
|Alvvays
|Antisocialites
|Polyvinyl
|22
|Various artists
|An American Troubadour: The Songs of Steve Forbert
|Blue Rose Music
|23
|Hamad Kalkaba and The Golden Sounds
|1974 – 1975 – EP
|Analog Africa
|24
|June Parker
|We’re Exactly Where We Are
|self-released
|25
|Houdan The Mystic
|Star Charts
|self-released
|26
|Droopies
|Responsible People
|self-released
|27
|Björk
|Utopia
|One Little Indian
|28
|King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
|Polygondwanaland
|ATO
|29
|Trout Steak Revival
|Spirit to the Sea
|self-released
|30
|Mavis Staples
|If All I Was Was Black
|Anti/Epitaph
New Albums Added:
Acadian Driftwood – First Amendment (self-released)
Basho, Robbie – Live in Forli, Italy 1982 (Obsolete Recordings)
Club 8 – Golden Island (Labrador)
Death of Lovers – The Acrobat (Dais)
Folick, Miya – Give it to Me / Strange Darling (Terrible)
Holidelic – ReBooty! (Techne)
Iqbal, Nabihah – Weighing of the Hearts (Ninja Tune)
Jones, Rowland – New Start, New Day (self-released)
L.A. Law – Law & Order (Burger)
Making Movies – You Are Another Me (3/2)
McCraven, Makaya – Highly Rare (International Anthem Recording Co.)
Minus 5, The – Dear December (Yep Roc)
Save Face – Folly: On The Rocks (Take This To Heart)
Sons of Pitches – Sons of Pitches (self-released)
Swingin’ Utters – Drowning in the Sea, Rising with the Sun (Fat Wreck Chords)
Uncle Meg – Can’t Stay The Same (self-released)
Usher’s Island – Usher’s Island (Compass)
Various Artists – Awakening Beyond (iGrooveNext)
We Are Parasols – Inertia (No Movement)
Wei Zhongle – The Operators (Self Sabotage)
Wilson, Cindy – Change (Kill Rock Stars)
Yawn Mower – Ruins Christmas (Mint 400)
Zeiguer, Renata – Old Ghost (Northern Spy)
