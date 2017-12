Cause and Effect presents:

When I chose Living Colour as the featured artist of the week I didn’t think I was going to go down this rabbit hole of African American musicians influence on rock music. Today’s show is going to be a great one, tune in at 1 and join me on this fascinating journey. Check out the playlist on Tidal:¬†https://tidal.com/playlist/04d24137-0328-4bc8-87aa-d1fb406f0c41

December 9th, 2017

