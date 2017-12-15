Just sayin’….

POP Goes The World! presents:
enzo 128 December 15th, 2017
Music
The Smithereens:
Their first major gig was opening for ZZ Top at William and Mary College in Virginia on July 4, 1986. As Mr. DiNizio tells it, the audience was 25,000 strong and drunk with anticipation. Problem was, they were anticipating Ted Nugent, who had canceled. Upon taking the stage, the Smithereens were pelted with insults, shoes, batteries, underwear and gallons of cheap beer for the better part of an hour.
”I was completely soaked from head to toe,” Mr. DiNizio said. ”But we had the will and experience not to leave that stage. That was the strength of the band. That’s been the credo of the band. You never give up. You never give up.”
