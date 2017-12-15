Party Planet presents:

PARTY PLANET: Beatles Covers !

Paying Homage to the Fab 4 with lots of Fab covers this evening. Get into it ~

Set list + album art below, click “Read More”:

Playlist:

94 December 15th, 2017

  • Tommy Rock says:
    December 15, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    hey Cameron, you can go to the station archives if you’d like to hear my band Psychedelic Church, there are songs from all 4 of our performances there, most recently in Oct a few months ago during fund drive week on Breakfast Snob. we do funk-rock type stuff, all originals last time. keep-a-rockin’ Party Planet!

