Dog Germs / Happy House presents:

Dog Germs 12/19/17 Edition

tonight’s show kicks off with some tunes from three bands playing here in RVA on Friday, December 29th, at Fallout…The Rain Within, Type Trauma (new music!), and The Purge (new music!)!

speaking of new music, we’ll also hear new stuff from Ludovico Technique, Electric Six, iVardensphere, and NOIR!

all this and so much more…including your requests!

upcoming shows:

The Rain Within, Type Trauma, The Purge on December 29th @ Fallout, Richmond, VA

The Dead Milkmen w/Mindless Faith on January 5th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Dharmata 101 on January 9th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Serqet w/The Alex Jonestown Massacre on January 10th @ Strange Matter, Richmond, VA

When Particles Collide on January 16th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Red This Ever on January 23rd @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club w/Night Beats on January 29th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

The Exploding Boy on February 20th @ The Jefferson Theater, Charlottesville, VA

Doyle, Mammoth Black, Dirty Toys, Glenrose, Rose Milk on February 28th @ Shaka’s Live, Virginia Beach, VA

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark w/GGOOLLDD on March 6th @ 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

Playlist:

noizhed 110 December 19th, 2017

