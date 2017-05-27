Hosted by: enzo

Genre: Music

New Wave

Pop

Progressive Rock

Punk

Rock

Under represented underground music from 1975 to 1999, the end of the century. What led to, and followed Songs from the Big Hair.

All the great punk from the late 70s, the Ramones, Dolls, early hip hop, and underground R&B of the mid-late70s, new wave through the 80s, and 90s, with Madchester, grunge, new jack swing, 90s techno, to the beginning of trance.

Schedule Saturday - 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm