Life is a Mix Tape

Hosted by:jaysandusky
Genre:
- ... and a whole lot more!
- Music
Schedule
- Monday - 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Past Shows
- December 11, 2017 - The “4 o’clock” Mix - playlist
- December 4, 2017 - The “Hearty Har” Mix - playlist
- November 27, 2017 - The “Worn Grooves” Tape - playlist
- November 20, 2017 - The “No Turkeys” Mix - playlist
- November 13, 2017 - The “I’m Gonna Need Another Minute” Mix - playlist
- November 6, 2017 - The “This Will Only Take a Minute” Mix - playlist
- October 30, 2017 - The “No Costume Required” Mix - playlist
- October 23, 2017 - The “Depending on You” Mix - playlist
- October 16, 2017 - The “Kick It Off Big” Mix - playlist
- October 9, 2017 - The “9 to 5” mix - playlist
Great tunes!
Events & Marketing is Meeting tonight at 7pm if you can make it
Thanks
Laura
I’ll see. Not sure if I can get there.
My cell number is 718.916.9316
Play blue october sway for a girl w far away eyes or a girl w far away eyes
Paul ivey is awesome. Play blue october sway
Heard a great disco song today (6-5) at around 4:10 but didn’t catch the name! I think it was Dance the Night Away or Keep on Dancing? Who sang that”!