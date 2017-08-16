Hosted by: Sunny Gardener

Genre: Local Voices

News & Public Affairs

Lightly on the Ground, hosted by Sunny Gardener: Wednesday at 12:00 noon



Lightly on the Ground is how we travel when go consciously. It’s how we dance when we really dance. The wealth of information gathered while living this life becomes wisdom only if used and shared.

Lightly on the Ground Radio is a way to use and share life’s wisdom by casting light into shadowed corners of our culture. The show emphasizes how our daily choices affect how we live and how others on this tiny planet live.

The advice to “live simply that others might simply live” informs life daily as long as some semblance of consciousness is maintained. This requires looking at local issues as part of a larger picture. Our daily choices in food, clothing, activities, transportation, childbearing, values, and association make up a fabric that can either be shabby and worn to bits or woven tightly and mended when needed.

Lightly on the Ground Radio imparts information through news reporting and story telling, conversations with those who know the subject; and commentary to bring personal perspectives on issues and events. To contribute ideas, email [email protected]

Visit the show website

Schedule Wednesday - 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm

Playlists