Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic

Richmond Mergers and Acquisition lawyer, record collector (yes he’s got a serious problem), and occasional raconteur, Otto Konrad (DJottoJD)* hosts a weekly, two hour open format radio show, using field recordings, soundtracks and sonic soundscapes as settings for songs and singers from everywhere, in reaction to and informed by the pop single, but always with an emphasis on the single, where-ever it’s found. Think an unholy melding of Alan Lomax and David Geffen. “Radio with a View” and the “Sound of Surprise” are favorite catch phrases and goals for every show.

All credit to Joe Carducci for coining the phrase “Pop Narcotic.” And Bill Lupoletti for “Over the Edge.”

Joe, if you can get past the occasional Paul Simon track, you still wouldn’t like the show.

*With guest host help from Edge of Americana DJ Josh Bearman.

Schedule Wednesday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm