Over the Edge of the Pop Narcotic

Richmond Mergers and Acquisition lawyer, record collector (yes he’s got a serious problem), and occasional raconteur, Otto Konrad (DJottoJD)* hosts a weekly, two hour open format radio show, using field recordings, soundtracks and sonic soundscapes as settings for songs and singers from everywhere, in reaction to and informed by the pop single, but always with an emphasis on the single, where-ever it’s found. Think an unholy melding of Alan Lomax and David Geffen. “Radio with a View” and the “Sound of Surprise” are favorite catch phrases and goals for every show.
All credit to Joe Carducci for coining the phrase “Pop Narcotic.” And Bill Lupoletti for “Over the Edge.”
Joe, if you can get past the occasional Paul Simon track, you still wouldn’t like the show.
*With guest host help from Edge of Americana DJ Josh Bearman.
Schedule
- Wednesday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hey–I was listening this past wednesday on the way to the Byrd but had to get out before this particular song was over. So I know it was just a few minutes before 7:15 and had portuguese-sounding lyrics at points.
Hopefully these are enough clues to find out who the artist/what track it was.
Thanks!
i really liked your show tonight! I will tune in again.
Uh-oh!
Got the A-Team there tonight.
Heh Michael. Thanks for listening and send me the CD. I will definitely give it a listen and see where it fits in. You can send it to my attention at: WRIR, PO Box 4787, Richmond VA 23220-8787. Otto
July 4, 2016 at 10:40 am
Hello! My name is Michael Cote and I play in a band called the VHV. I enjoy your show very much, and I would to send you my latest CD for airplay consideration. Music is Rock/ Trippy/Psychedleic. Please let me know if this is do-able and an address to send the CD to. Some of newer (and older) songs are on SoundCloud and Bandcamp. Hope to hear from you! Happy 4th!
