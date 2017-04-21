Hosted by: allancoberly

Genre: Avant-Garde

Blues

Electronica

Experimental

Folk

Funk

Music

Progressive Rock

Psychedelia

Punk

Rock

Soul

World

The Breakfast Snob originally aired on Sunday mornings and is now airing every Wednesday evening. The show features tracks by new and “under-known” artists of many genres and localities, highlighted with cuts by older, established- but often obscure- bands that helped influence today’s artists, and punctuated by brief, intense flashes of loud guitar- simply because I love loud guitar.

The show’s title is a reference to my old friend and mentor, Michael Hawkesworth (the original Breakfast Snob) who introduced me to a world of new music in the 1980’s…a tradition that I endeavor to continue today. As one of my favorite artists said:

“I used to think that music was a universal language, but I’m not so sure anymore it is any sort of language; not as we think of language anyway. It’s more like telepathy. It’s knowing, and the sense that you have known forever, and will know always, for those who can receive the transmission. It touches mind, body, and spirit, all at once, and moves them into harmony, or dissonance, or both, depending on how you define these things, and depending always on the intent of the artist, and the intent of the listener, not only at the moment of creation or the moment of listening, but from the infinite past to the infinite future, stretched between the points which are both closest together and farthest apart, a circular continuity of sorts.” -Cary Grace

Schedule Wednesday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm