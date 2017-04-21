Hosted by:allancoberly
Genre:
- Avant-Garde
- Blues
- Electronica
- Experimental
- Folk
- Funk
- Music
- Progressive Rock
- Psychedelia
- Punk
- Rock
- Soul
- World
The Breakfast Snob originally aired on Sunday mornings and is now airing every Wednesday evening. The show features tracks by new and “under-known” artists of many genres and localities, highlighted with cuts by older, established- but often obscure- bands that helped influence today’s artists, and punctuated by brief, intense flashes of loud guitar- simply because I love loud guitar.
The show’s title is a reference to my old friend and mentor, Michael Hawkesworth (the original Breakfast Snob) who introduced me to a world of new music in the 1980’s…a tradition that I endeavor to continue today. As one of my favorite artists said:
“I used to think that music was a universal language, but I’m not so sure anymore it is any sort of language; not as we think of language anyway. It’s more like telepathy. It’s knowing, and the sense that you have known forever, and will know always, for those who can receive the transmission. It touches mind, body, and spirit, all at once, and moves them into harmony, or dissonance, or both, depending on how you define these things, and depending always on the intent of the artist, and the intent of the listener, not only at the moment of creation or the moment of listening, but from the infinite past to the infinite future, stretched between the points which are both closest together and farthest apart, a circular continuity of sorts.” -Cary Grace
Schedule
- Wednesday - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Playlists
Blog Posts
- The Breakfast Snob 4-19-2017
- Breakfast Snob 4-5-2017: Leathery Skin and Delicate Tissue
- Breakfast Snob 3-29-2017: Space Is Everywhere
- Breakfast Snob 3/22/17: Old Punks Don't Die, They Just...um...well, I guess they do die. Never mind.
- Breakfast Snob: 3-15-2017
- Breakfast Snob: March First, Rest Later
- Breakfast Snob 2-22-2017:
- Breakfast Snob 2-15-2017: Is Anything Good On?
- The Temporary Breakfast Snob
- Breakfast Snob 2-1-2017: R.I.P. John Wetton
once again, I got out of work late after another day that just dragged on, got in my car and as I turned on the radio thought – “last month, at this very time of the week, I tuned into WRIR and they were playing “Pioneers over C” by Van der Graaf and it totally made my day. I wonder… could lightning strike twice? So I tuned into WRIR again, and Sockamagee! They were playing “The Carpet Crawlers”!!! and then – if that wasn’t enough – they played “Chamber of 32 Doors!!!” That is so super fab! I was driving home on 288 on a cloud of mellotronic majesty. Ask one of your local rival stations to play Genesis, and you’d get some 80’s era junk. Wow. that was great. the perfect antidote for an awful day. thanks!!
Allan, this is David From rva. I’m playing in a festival this coming Saturday (9/10/16) outside Harrisonburg VA with Avers headlining. It’s called Squashfest ’16 and I’d like to get the festival a shout out on the air! You can camp on site for no extra charge… My band is called Gulley Jimson Quartet. If you email me back I could send you an MP3 of one of our recordings. It’s punk rockabilly. You said you like loud guitars now and then….