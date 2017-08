170825-00356 Band of River City Limits Tomorrow 8/25

Current priority : Dead air Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Question Ticket originator : NoahPage

Illiterate Light wants to do River City Limits on Saturday. I’m hosting it and they just asked me about it. I have no personal stake in this band. I don’t know anything about them. But I’m all about training on the live room! If any engineer wants to and is able to do this one, I think that’d be cool. If not, no big deal!

NoahPage 216 August 25th, 2017

Posted In: Request an audio engineer