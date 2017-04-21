170302-00277 Band on Global A Go-Go, Wednesday April 26, 3-5 PM

Current priority : Minor Current status : Engineer scheduled Ticket type : Live sound request Ticket originator : Bill Lupoletti

Afro-Zen Allstars will be playing live on Global A Go-Go for the Spring ’17 Fund Drive. The date is Wednesday April 26, time is between 3 and 5 PM. They’re planning to line up with their complete 8-piece band: drums, percussion, bass, two guitars, two saxophones and trombone. It will be all the usual players, except Reggie Chapman will sub for Toby Whitaker on trombone. I’ll let you know what time they’re planning to arrive when we get closer to show date. Looking forward to it! You in?

Bill Lupoletti 96 March 2nd, 2017

Posted In: Request an audio engineer