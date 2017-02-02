It’d be better if the verbiage of our blog posts wasn’t cut off on the front page, sometimes there isn’t a need to “Read More.”
Also, for shows that have a lot of info, some of my show information is cut off on the playlist on the website.
Also, on Spinitron (so I don’t know if you control this) when the album has the same title as the song, it doesn’t show up on my playlist on the website.
Shouldn’t the playlist on the website start from the current song and go down?
Finally, when I pre-posted a playlist, it cut off all of my extra songs that I didn’t assign a song to. Not sure if you control that either.
Mike Rutz 107 February 2nd, 2017
Posted In: Website
Hi Mike,
At the moment, we don’t have control over the way playlists display on the website in the manner you brought up. It’s our goal to make this a more integrated solution that will give us more control over the order and content. For now, I’m afraid it will have to be left as-is.
In response to your comment about the home page content and “read more,” your post now has the full playlist, so we want to encourage people to click through to see the full post. You can have more control over what appears on the home page by adding in an excerpt in the excerpt field. You will still need to add post content as well, but this way you can control exactly how your content shows up on the home page.
As for the playlist getting cut off, you should be able to scroll down within the playlist window. In the future, we will be able to display the full content of the playlist in the page and this won’t be a problem. For now, our hands are a bit tied.
I looked into the songs that are the same as the album title, and it seems to be the default that Spinitron displays, not just what we’re pulling into our site. Maybe Mike G. can figure out a work-around that will display the album name as well.
Mike, I deleted those because they listed the location as the song and it messes up the Spinitron database. I thought it was an error when you uploaded them. If you don’t have a song already selected, it might be best to add those during your show (which you can still do, even if you uploaded them).
I’ll look into the title thing.