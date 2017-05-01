170501-00319 can’t print from Studio A

Minor
Newly open
Problem
Anna C.

Both “networked” printer options result in print jobs sent into the ether with nothing coming out at the other end.

7 May 1st, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities

View comments

One Comment

  • ptaffs says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:01 am

    interesting, thanks anna. i don’t ever recall setting up printers on the Studio machines, we’ll see what we can do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *







WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio

Broadcasting From

1621 W Broad St, Richmond, Virginia, VA 23220

Phone

Main: 804.622.WRIR (9747)

Studio: 804.649.9737

Fax: 804.622.1436

Mail to

P.O. Box 4787, Richmond, VA 23220

Email

[email protected]

Social Media

Twitter Facebook Instagram