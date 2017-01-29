170129-00262 Dump button

Current priority : Major Current status : Newly open Ticket type : Problem Ticket originator : jon

On Friday, 1/27 I subbed for Phil on Friday Clock Out from 5 – 7 pm. I pressed the dump button about 20 minutes into the show during an Ultramagnetic MCs song. On Friday night I listened to the show and noticed the section wasn’t removed or edited. I wasn’t sure if the dump button didn’t work or maybe I didn’t press the button hard enough. I mentioned it to a few people on Saturday and they suggested submitting a ticket. Thanks for your help!

jon 209 January 29th, 2017

Posted In: Equipment/Facilities